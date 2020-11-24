Arviat is the site of nine out of 10 additional confirmed Covid cases in Nunavut as of Tuesday, according to the Government of Nunavut.

That brings Arviat’s total number of infected individuals to 107.

The other new case is in Rankin Inlet, where 19 people have contracted the virus.

The territorial total of active cases now stands at 142.

“As we see daily totals of Covid-19 rise across Canada, it’s important that Nunavummiut strictly follow our public health measures,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “As we head into our second week of increased restrictions in the territory, every single one of us needs to stay committed and dedicated to slowing and stopping the spread of this virus in our communities.”

There remains no evidence of community transmission in Rankin Inlet or Whale Cove, according to the Department of Health.

All individuals with active Covid-19 are regularly monitored in isolation and continue to do well, with mild to moderate symptoms, the department added in a Tuesday news release.

As of Nov. 23, 158 tests have been done in Rankin Inlet with negative results. Arviat testing has returned 375 negative tests. Testing in Whale Cove has yielded 52 negative tests. Monitoring in Sanikiluaq continues, although the two cases there are considered resolved.