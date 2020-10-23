Plans are in place to upgrade all of Nunavut’s telehealth equipment over the next year, Health Minister George Hickes said in the legislative assembly on Friday.

Hickes said he’s particularly excited about a diagnostic tool with a camera attached that will allow for general imaging as well as ear, nose and throat assessments.

Health centres in all 25 Nunavut communities participate in telehealth. Staff in those health centres will receive training to operate the new equipment, Hickes noted.

He added that a new telehealth scheduling tool will be put in place to improve appointment and patient tracking. He didn’t provide any dollar figures in association with the upgrades, however.

“The delivery of the telehealth program is critical to the overall health outcomes of Nunavummiut. It connects them to healthcare providers within Nunavut and other jurisdictions and is a vital component to our health-care system,” said Hickes.