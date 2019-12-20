Tears of joy as Christmas hampers delivered in Cambridge Bay

A small army of volunteers bearing gifts and comfort stirred up an abundance of joy in Cambridge Bay on Wednesday.

Three hundred and eighty Christmas hampers containing food and toys were dropped off around the community.

Volunteer Valter Botelho-Resendes said some of the recipients cried out of sheer happiness as the boxes were handed to them.

“It was such a happy, joyful thing to be a part of,” he said.

Francis Oduro, the hamlet’s manager of recreation and culture, was also among the 27 volunteers who sorted, packed and handed over the gifts, acquired through funding from Christmas bingo and donations from students, businesses and various organizations, totalling approximately $37,000.

“Some (of the hamper recipients) were very surprised because we randomly delivered food to their door knowing their financial situation,” Oduro stated. “We gave hampers to all participants on our regular food bank participant list, including fish hampers. We gave out 75 turkeys to 75 elders on our list, including other traditional food items.”