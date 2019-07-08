Teachers sharpen leadership skills

The school year is over, but the learning hasn’t stopped for some of Nunavut’s teachers.

Dozens of educators — principals, assistant-principals and teachers — are enrolled in a Certificate in Educational Leadership in Nunavut (CELN) program, which started June 28 and runs until July 12.

The participants are engaged in coursework to “provide participants with the knowledge, skills and beliefs to enable them to lead their schools to become better learning environments,” according to the Department of Education.

An offering of the program also took place in Resolute Bay in February.

This is the sixth year of the CELN program.