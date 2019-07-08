Teachers sharpen leadership skills

The school year is over, but the learning hasn’t stopped for some of Nunavut’s teachers.

Dozens of educators — principals, assistant-principals and teachers — are enrolled in a Certificate in Educational Leadership in Nunavut (CELN) program, which started June 28 and runs until July 12.

Enrolled in a course called Proactive Instructional Leadership in Nunavut Communities, are, front row, from left, Catherine Eleehetook, Katharine Bartlett, Kylie Curry, Jason Hatt, Kelli McLarty, Diange Eboa and Brenda Mercer. Back row, from left, Angeline Koomuk, Bern O’Brien, Melinda Kaviok, Kelly Karpik, Anne Marie Lewis, April Ollie, Bridgette Aulatjut, Jolene Anderson and Jim Priebe. photo courtesy of the Department of Education

The participants are engaged in coursework to “provide participants with the knowledge, skills and beliefs to enable them to lead their schools to become better learning environments,” according to the Department of Education.

An offering of the program also took place in Resolute Bay in February.

This is the sixth year of the CELN program.

Educators taking part in a course titled Foundations of Transformational Leadership in Nunavut Education are, front row, from left, Christine Immingark, Rosie Joamie, guest speaker James Arreak, and Ferdinand Ayo.
Middle row, from left, Sharon Andrews, Nicola James, Nellie Anilniliak, Chelsea Landry and Darlene Nuqingaq. Back Row, from left, Beth Sampson, Mary Kunuk, Gregg Durrant, Shanavas Mammakkanath Alikunhi, Alex Siksik, guest speaker Doug Workman and Travis Klak
photo courtesy of the Department of Education

