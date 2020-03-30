Taloyoak man imprisoned for a minimum of 13 years after strangling spouse

Editor’s note: The following story contains disturbing details.

A Taloyoak man with a history of violent acts against his spouse has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 13 years after he strangled his partner.

Justice Susan Cooper imposed the sentence on March 9.

A jury had earlier found Abel Kingatook guilty in the second-degree murder of Erin Qayutinnuaq.

Kingatook and Qayutinnuaq, parents of two young children, had been together for close to 16 years. On June 6, 2018, Kingatook, who had been drinking alcohol, confessed to his mother that Qayutinnuaq “was gone,” that he had choked her to death.

“He said he did it because Erin (Qayutinnuaq) was being mean and rude about his mother and him,” the agreed facts of the case state. “He said that he tried to revive Erin for more than two hours but was unable to. He said that he gave Erin hickies on her neck in an attempt to cover up his fingerprints.”

Kingatook’s mother eventually alerted the local mental health nurse that she was concerned about Qayutinnuaq’s wellbeing. The mental health nurse contacted the RCMP, who later found Qayutinnuaq deceased in the living room of her home.

Kingatook’s criminal record included six prior convictions for violence against Qayutinnuaq, four of which involved choking her. At the time of her death, Kingatook was under court conditions to have no contact with her and to not drink alcohol.

“The conditions on his release were there to protect Erin,” Cooper stated.

An individual convicted of second-degree murder can apply for parole

after serving 10 years of his sentence, unless the court orders a lengthier period.

In this case, the Crown recommended 15 years before parole eligibility. The defence sought 12-15 years. Eight members of the jury thought Kingatook should serve 25 years in jail before he could apply for parole.

Cooper, noting that Kingatook expressed remorse for his actions, settled on 13 years until he can try to be granted a release from prison.

“For the rest of his life he will live with the fact that he is responsible to the death of

another human being; that he is the reason his children grew up without parents. This will never leave him,” the judge stated.