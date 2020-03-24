Stephen Mansell named Nunavut’s deputy minister of Justice

Stephen Mansell will take over as deputy minister of Justice as of April 27, Premier Joe Savikataaq announced on Tuesday.

Mansell, who grew up in Nunavut, has been director of Nunavut Law Program since May 2017. He also served as acting assistant deputy attorney general, director of policy and planning and legal counsel for the Department of Justice in the past.

Mansell is a past president of both the Law Society of Nunavut and the Nunavut

Branch of the Canadian Bar Association. He has also served as board member on the

Nunavut Legal Services Board, a member of the Nunavut Human Rights Tribunal and

as a member of the Nunavut Judicial Advisory Committee.

Savikataaq thanked Adrienne Silk and Simon Awa for their terms as acting deputy ministers for the Justice department.