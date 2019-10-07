Speaker of legislative assembly pays homage to the late Ovide Alakannuark

Ovide Alakannuark, former MLA for Kugaaruk and Naujaat, is being remembered for his contributions to Nunavut.

Alakannuark was a member of the territory’s first legislative assembly. He was elected to serve the riding the riding then known as Akulliq.

“I was saddened to learn today of the passing, after a long illness, of former member of the legislative assembly Ovide Alakannuark,” Speaker Simeon Mikkungwak stated in a news release issued Monday.

Mikkungwak described Alakannuark as a well-respected elder in Kugaaruk and a strong voice for Inuit culture, language and values throughout his career.

On behalf of all members of the legislative assembly, we extend our condolences to his family and former constituents,” said Mikkungwak.

The flag of Alakannuark’s home community has been placed at half-mast at the legislative

assembly in honour of his passing.