Singer Johnny Reid coming to Cambridge Bay

Entertainer Johnny Reid will be the featured performer at the 21st annual Kitikmeot Trade Show in Cambridge Bay in February.

A free concert for the community will be held on Feb. 9 and then Reid will play again on Feb. 10 for trade show delegates.

Reid has released 10 albums and has recorded hits including A Woman Like You, Today I’m Gonna Try and Change the World, Fire it up, and Darlin’.

New York Post reviewer Dan Aquilante described the singer’s sound thusly: “Take a pinch of Bruce Springsteen, a dash of Bob Seger and enough Rod Stewart to give the mix vocal gravel, and you start to get the vibe of this Scottish-born singer/songwriter.”

Reid, who performs extensively across the country and around the world, was hitting the road once again when trade show organizer Jim MacEachern made his pitch.

“I reached out to his agent and asked if he’d be interested in adding a stop up in the Arctic to his Canadian tour and he was very interested,” MacEachern said.

The theme of this year’s Kitikmeot Trade Show, which is nearly sold out, is a play off of the event’s initials KTS: Knowledge + Training = Success.

“All of the guest speakers that are coming up, it’s all aligned along that theme. The presentations will look at how knowledge and training can (move) companies towards success,” said MacEachern.