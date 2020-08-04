Birthing services in Rankin Inlet have been suspended due to a shortage of midwives, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.

This means expecting mothers in the Kivalliq region will be sent to either Iqaluit or Winnipeg, at a time when medical travel is being kept to a minimum due to Covid-19 concerns.

However, prenatal care will continue in Rankin Inlet, the Department of Health stated. As well, doctors and the obstetrics team at Qikiqtani General Hospital will assist in supporting prenatal care for expecting mothers in Rankin Inlet, the department added in a Tuesday news release.

“The Department of Health is committed to providing midwifery and maternal/newborn

health services in Nunavut and is currently reviewing options for the recruitment and

retention of midwives to resume birthing services as soon as possible,” the news release stated.