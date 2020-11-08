A second person in the same Sanikiluaq household as the first has been confirmed to have contracted Covid-19, Nunavut’s chief public health officer stated on Sunday afternoon.

The latest confirmed case involves a person who is not exhibiting symptoms, is isolated and is doing well, according to Dr. Michael Patterson.

The Department of Health’s rapid response team with one nurse and one technician arrived in

Sanikiluaq on Saturday to assist the team already in the community following the confirmation of the territory’s first Covid case on Friday.

As of Sunday, 11 people in the community of close to 900 residents were being followed for possible exposure and contact tracing is ongoing.

“While there is no evidence at this time of community transmission, I ask the residents of Sanikiluaq to stay vigilant and follow the public health orders,” Patterson said. “The importance of public health measures cannot be underestimated. Stay at home, do not go visiting and wear a mask in public spaces such as grocery stores. Together we can prevent any further spread in the community.”

Anyone who has reason to believe they have been exposed to Covid-19 is advised to

call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 or notify their community health centre right away by phone.