Second bylaw officer in place in Kugluktuk

Following an eight-month search, the Hamlet of Kugluktuk has fulfilled a commitment to hire a second bylaw enforcement officer.

Tim St. Croix was sworn-in recently. He’ll join Bob Appatok, a three-year bylaw veteran.

Senior administrative officer Ron Ladd said having another person devoted to enforcing municipal regulations will allow for expanded hours of operation and vacation coverage when one of the two is away from the job.

The role entails a broad range of responsibilities including traffic control, snowmobile licensing, providing ambulance service, dealing with loose and dangerous dogs and issuing canine tags.

Bylaw officers will soon be offering vaccinations for pets at no cost, Ladd added.