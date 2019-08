School year begins Friday in some communities

Summer vacation grinds to a halt for some young Nunavummiut as early as Friday.

Students in Baker Lake and Gjoa Haven are scheduled to report to school first as the school year begins earliest in those communities on Aug. 9.

Opening day is staggered across the territory with Sanikiluaq having the latest start date on Sept. 5.

Opening day of school for students (from earliest to latest)

Baker Lake, Rachel Arngnamak School – Aug. 9

Baker Lake, Jonah Amitnnaq School – Aug. 9

Gjoa Haven, Quqshuun Ilihakvik – Aug. 9

Gjoa Haven, Qiqirtaq High School – Aug. 9

Naujaat, Tusarvik Elementary School – Aug. 12

Naujaat, Tuugaalik High School – Aug. 12

Taloyoak, Netsilik School – Aug. 13

Arctic Bay, Inuujaq – Aug. 14

Kugluktuk, Jimmy Hikok Ilihakvik – Aug. 14

Kugluktuk, High School – Aug. 14

Whale Cove, Inuglak School – Aug. 14

Chesterfield Inlet, Victor Sammurtok School – Aug. 15

Coral Harbour, Sakku School – Aug. 16

Rankin Inlet, Leo Ussak School – Aug. 16

Rankin Inlet, Simon Alaituq School – Aug. 16

Rankin Inlet Maani Ulyuk School August 16

Iglulik, Ataguttaaluk Elementary – Aug. 19

Iglulik, Ataguttaaluk High – Aug. 19

Pond Inlet, Nasivvik High – Aug. 19

Pond Inlet, Ulaajuk Elementary – Aug. 19

Qikiqtaruaq, Inuksuit – Aug. 19

Cambridge Bay, Kullik Ilihakvik – Aug. 21

Cambridge Bay, Kiilinik High School – Aug. 21

Arviat, Levi Angmak School – Aug. 22

Arviat, Qitiqliq Middle School – Aug. 22

Arviat, John Arnalujuak High School – Aug. 22

Kimmirut, Qaqqalik – Aug. 23

Cape Dorset, Peter Pitseolak High – Aug. 26

Cape Dorset, Sam Pudlat Elementary – Aug. 26

Clyde River, Quluaq – Aug. 26

Grise Fiord, Umimmaq – Aug. 26

Resolute Bay, Qarmartalik – Aug. 26

Kugaaruk, Arviligruaq Illiniarvik – Aug. 28

Apex, Nanook – Sept. 3

Hall Beach, Arnaqjuaq – Sept. 3

Iqaluit, Inuksuk High – Sept. 3

Iqaluit, Joamie Elementary – Sept. 3

Iqaluit, Nakasuk Elementary – Sept. 3

Iqaluit, Aqsarniit Middle – Sept. 3

Iqaluit, Trois Soleils – Sept. 4

Pangnirtung, Alookie Elementary – Sept. 4

Pangnirtung, Attagoyuk High – Sept. 4

Sanikiluaq, Nuiyak Elementary – Sept. 5

Sanikiluaq, Paatsaali High – Sept. 5

Source: Department of Education