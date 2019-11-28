Savikataaq meets with Trudeau but PM makes ‘no firm commitments’

Premier Joe Savikataaq discussed Nunavut’s urgent needs and priorities with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Thursday morning, but there were no guarantees of action from Trudeau.

“No firm commitments, but lots of positive discussion and understanding around housing, healthcare, devolution, climate change and responsible development,” stated Cate MacLeod, Savikataaq’s press secretary.

In a GN news release, Savikataaq states, “I reiterated our territory’s infrastructure deficits, particularly around housing. We spoke at length about healthcare delivery and opportunities for Nunavummiut. I also took the occasion to speak to Nunavut’s resource development potential, and the need to balance conservation efforts with sustainable, responsible development.”