Ron Ladd brings his SAO experience back to Nunavut

When Ron Ladd departed Pangnirtung in mid-2018 to take care of a family matter in Ontario, he knew he’d return to Nunavut one day.

A year-and-a-half later, he’s settling in as the senior administrative officer in Kugluktuk, where his immediate priorities include filling the jobs of economic development officer, recreation manager, bylaw officer and lands manager. Outside of those vacancies, he said things are in good shape and he gave credit to his predecessor, Don LeBlanc.

“I was very happy to get Kugluktuk because we had a very seasoned (SAO) who had been here for 10 years,” Ladd said. “He set the stage and the tone – very professional, and there was a lot of proactive stuff done in this community. He set the bar high and I’m looking forward to continuing his work.”

Ladd is coming back to Nunavut with a new prized possession: a 2011 Bravo snowmobile with a mere 900 km on it that he found for sale in the Ottawa area.

“They’re the best machine they ever made,” Ladd said, joking that he might compete in the snow-drags at the Nattiq Frolics spring carnival.

Ladd also served as SAO in Coral Harbour in the past and he once resided in Iqaluit. He visited every Nunavut community while working for the federal government.