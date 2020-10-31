Rapidly rising Covid cases in Manitoba, particularly in the Winnipeg region, has resulted in reduced services in that southern centre. That could impact some Kivalliqmiut’s medical travel to the provincial capital, the Government of Nunavut advised on Saturday.

Clinical staff in the territory are reviewing all scheduled medical travel and the Department of Health is contacting Kivalliq medical travellers to update their status.

Inquiries on this issue should be directed to patients’ local health centres, not Kivalliq Inuit Services.

Manitoba reported 480 new Covid infections on Friday, a record high for a single day in the province. With a high concentration of new cases in and around Winnipeg, that area has been deemed red or critical on the province’s pandemic response system. The new infections are causing increased admissions to hospitals and putting a strain on the city’s intensive care units.