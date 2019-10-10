Resolute man charged after shots fired

Following an alleged physical altercation between a man and a few other people and several rounds were subsequently fired from a long gun in the direction of others on Sunday night, RCMP arrested and charged a Resolute resident.

The accused allegedly returned to his home during the incident to fetch the firearm that was discharged around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

There were no injuries or damage to property, according to police.

Solomon Idlout, 35, faces 18 criminal charges including two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, two counts of discharge a firearm with intent, common nuisance endangering life, two counts of failure to comply with court conditions and nine counts of failure to comply with a weapons prohibition.

The accused is being kept in jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 23 in Resolute.

The charges against Idlout have not been proven in court.