RCMP to meet with mayor, SAO following Kugluktuk protest

What police described as a “small protest” in Kugluktuk on Wednesday afternoon is being taken very seriously, the RCMP stated in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

“At this time we are gathering further information and we will be looking to meet with the mayor and the senior administrative officer of Kugluktuk in the near future,” the news release reads. “We have not set a date or made a request to meet at this time. The RCMP will be able to better comment at a later date once we have gathered more information.”

Nunavut News requested an update on the police detachment’s staffing situation in Kugluktuk but that information was not provided.

