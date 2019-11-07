RCMP take man into custody after several hours of negotiating in Iqaluit

RCMP spent five-and-a-half hours negotiating with a man who refused to leave a Happy Valley residence until the early hours of Thursday morning.

The police were called to the home in the 1600 Block of Iqaluit at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The man was reportedly suffering from medical difficulties and consuming alcohol, which raised concern for his safety and the safety of others.

The RCMP’s critical incident team communicated with the man until 2 a.m., at which time he was taken into custody without incident, according to the RCMP.

He was placed in a jail cell until he could undergo a medical evaluation when he was sober, the police stated.

The RCMP expressed the gratitude to residents in the area for their support and understanding.