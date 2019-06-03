RCMP seize ‘large quantities’ of cannabis, mushrooms and shatter in Rankin Inlet

A 35-year-old man from Rankin Inlet has been charged with offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Cannabis Act and the Criminal Code of Canada including impaired driving and drug trafficking following an RCMP stop last week.

Among the drugs that the accused is alleged to have had in his possession were cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms and shatter, a potent form of cannabis that resembles toffee and gets its name from its glass-like fragility, or the way it shatters under pressure.

The arrest was made after the Mounties responded to a disturbance and the possibility of an impaired driver during the evening of May 30.

The exact quantities of the drugs in question were not specified by the RCMP news release issued Monday afternoon.

The accused’s next court appearance is schedule for June 10 at 9:30 a.m. in Rankin Inlet.

The Rankin Inlet RCMP continue to investigate the matter with the assistance of the RCMP Federal Operation Section in Iqaluit.