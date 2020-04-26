







Police arrested a man shortly after 4 p.m. in Cape Dorset following a standoff that lasted several hours.

The incident was eventually contained to the community’s dump and mountain area, according to a police news release. No injuries were reported.

Earlier in the day, the RCMP issued a warning of a possible shot fired by a lone male.

The Mounties flew crisis negotiators and its containment team into Cape Dorset to help deal with the crime.

Charges are expected to be filed, according to the police.

The cooperation, patience and understanding of local residents during these tense hours is appreciated, the Mounties added.

The matter is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cape Dorset RCMP at 867-897-0123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.