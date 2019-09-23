RCMP remind motorists of school bus safety following Rankin Inlet complaints

Following multiple complaints from the the community’s school bus provider, the Rankin Inlet RCMP is advising motorists that they must stop for schools buses while the flashing red lights are activated.

Drivers are required to stop in both directions and ensure that children have exited or boarded the school bus and the flashing light and sign have been turned off prior to proceeding, according to the Mounties.

Failing to stop for a school bus can result in a $115 fine.

“Please be cautious when driving near schools zones and buses. The safety of all our students across the territory is the responsibility of all drivers,” says RCMP Sgt. Earl LeBlanc, commander of the Rankin Inlet RCMP Detachment.