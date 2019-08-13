RCMP partnering with Makigiaqta Inuit Training Corp in recruitment effort

The RCMP and Makigiaqta Inuit Training Corporation are teaming up with a goal of enlisting more Inuit police officers in Nunavut.

“The RCMP in Nunavut understand that having Inuit serve as RCMP officers breaks down barriers between the police and the community,” reads an RCMP media release issued on Tuesday morning.

The training program will run for four months beginning in January. It will include literacy and numeracy training, workshops on mental wellness and coping skills and an introduction to various police skills. Applicants must have a high school diploma, no criminal record and be of “good character.”

Upon successfully completing the program, participants will be encouraged to attend the RCMP’s academy in Regina for the standard six months of training.

As of last year, the RCMP had five Inuit officers serving in Nunavut out of close to 130 Mounties.

This marks the first time Makigiaqta is funding a federal government agency’s proposal.