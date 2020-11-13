The Iqaluit RCMP have closed off access to parts of Imiqtarviminiq Street and are requesting people living in the 4100 block of that street to remain inside their homes.

If residents in this area need to leave for an emergency they are asked to contact the RCMP at (867) 979-1111 before leaving.

As of the afternoon of Nov. 13 the situation is still unfolding according to an RCMP update.

The update adds there is no immediate risk to the public at this time.

The RCMP is asking people to refrain from posting photos to social media at this time as not to disclose the locations of their officers.

