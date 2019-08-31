RCMP make arrest following standoff in Iqaluit

A man has been arrested following what police initially described as an “armed and barricaded” incident in the Happy Valley area of Iqaluit on Saturday morning.

An emergency response to the residence in the 500 block prompted RCMP to restrict public movement area. The standoff lasted several hours, ending at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, according to the Mounties.

An RCMP news release states that the investigation is ongoing and further information is expected to be made public on Sunday.

The police expressed gratitude to residents for their support and understanding for the barricades restricting movement during the morning. The area is now clear and normal travel has resumed.