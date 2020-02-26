RCMP lay charges following armed robbery at Iqaluit Quickstop KFC

Iqaluit RCMP have charged a 23-year-old man after the Quickstop KFC was the target of an armed robber on Saturday.

A man with a weapon entered the business at approximately 7:12 p.m. and demanded money from the clerks, according to the police. He then fled the area on foot. No one was injured and the Mounties were called immediately.

Two days later, Michael Cooper-Flaherty was charged with robbery and several other offences. He appeared before a justice of the peace on Tuesday and was denied bail. His next scheduled court appearance is March 3.

The RCMP extended their thanks to the public for their assistance in the investigation.