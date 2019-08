Two dogs that were stabbed in Taloyoak are expected to make a full recovery after being flown to Yellowknife for treatment, according to the RCMP.

The police responded to the apparent stabbing outside a Taloyoak residence on Aug. 23. It’s believed the attack occurred between 1 a.m.-2 a.m. that morning.

The Mounties are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the RCMP at (867)-561-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The dogs are now in the care of the SPCA.