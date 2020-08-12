Another violent altercation took place between the RCMP and a Kinngait resident on Aug. 9, and part of the incident was recorded by a citizen.

The police officers involved were responding to a call about an intoxicated man lying in the road near the beach, shortly after 4 p.m.

The man became agitated and began swearing when the Mounties tried to wake him, according to an RCMP news release issued Wednesday afternoon. The officers were in the process of arresting the man for violating the Nunavut Liquor Act and being intoxicated in public when the man reportedly tried to hide his arms under his body and allegedly twisted the hand of one of the officers. The officer then used knee strikes to the man’s side to stop him from resisting and release his grip on the Mountie’s hand, according to the RCMP. The arrest was then completed.

The police say neither the man nor the officers sustained any injuries.

The man was later released from a jail cell when sober. He was released without any charges.

A June 1 violent arrest in Kinngait, also caught on video, resulted in one police officer being removed from the community.