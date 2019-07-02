RCMP charge Pond Inlet man with second-degree murder related to Iqaluit weekend death

RCMP have charged a 19-year-old Pond Inlet man with second-degree murder after another man died from his injuries in Iqaluit over the weekend.

Wayne Panipakoocho is being held in custody and has a court appearance set for July 16.

Panipakoocho was arrested Sunday after a man in the 2600-block area was found in medical distress during the early morning. That individual succumbed to his injuries at Qikiqtani General Hospital a short while later, the RCMP stated in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

The accused is also facing charges related to a break and enter, theft and arson after multiple firearms were stolen in Apex. The weapons have since been recovered, according to the RCMP. Dennis Ippelie, 36, of Iqaluit, has also been charged in connection with that incident, the Mounties stated. Additional charges are still being weighed as the investigation continues.

“There remains significant concern around the safe storage of firearms in our

communities,” said RCMP Cpl. Jamie Savikataaq. “Everyone is responsible to ensure these are secured properly and that ammunition is stored away from the firearm.”