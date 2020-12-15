On Dec. 7, the Nunavut RCMP announced it would be taking part in the 10th anniversary of Toys for the North.

Toys will be delivered to various isolated communities all over Canada, and the RCMP are preparing to deliver more toys than ever according to a news release.

Partners in Toys for the North include the Canadian Toy Association, Thomson Terminals and the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“We look forward to this Christmas driver every year. In 2010 the campaign delivered $50,000 worth of toys donated by Canadian toy companies and the public and they were delivered by the RCMP to children living in 43 Northern communities,” said Graeme Bissett, Chair of the Canadian Toy Association.

RCMP and RCMP veterans both volunteer to sort and package the presents before they are sent off to various communities all over Canada from Canadian Forces Base Trenton, in Ontario.

“As always, our focus is to deliver thousands of toys to children living in remote Northern communities and although this year presents additional challenges, thanks to our partners we will be delivering gifts to more communities than ever before,” said Cpl. Rob Buller, co-ordinator for Toys for the North.

Once the presents arrive in Iqaluit, volunteers will help wrap them at the RCMP hangar at the Iqaluit Airport before they are delivered to a number of different hamlets.