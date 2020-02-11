RCMP arrest Iqaluit man accused of attempted murder

The search is over for a man facing a charge of attempted murder and Iqaluit RCMP are thanking the public for their assistance in the matter.

Mosesee Nakashook, 50, was arrested without incident Monday at approximately 5:25 p.m.

He’s also been charged with two counts of forcible confinement and failing to comply with a court order.

Nakashook is scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

The police sought information from Iqaluit residents on Sunday after finding a 37-year-old woman with severe injuries in a residence. She was in serious but stable condition after being taken to the hospital.