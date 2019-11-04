Ransomware hinders Government of Nunavut services

The Government of Nunavut is scrambling to recover from a “new and sophisticated” ransomware attack on its computer network.

All GN services that rely on electronic information are affected as the hackers prevent the files from being accessed until they receive payment. As a result, some GN service will be delayed.

“I want to assure Nunavummiut that we are working non-stop to resolve this issue,” Premier Joe Savikataaq stated in a Sunday news release. “Essential services will not be impacted and the GN will continue to operate while we work through this issue. There will likely be some delays as we get back online, and I thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

The amount of time required to rectify the problem is hard to estimate, the territorial government acknowledged.