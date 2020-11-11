A positive case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Rankin Inlet.

“We have initiated contact tracing in the community, and are working quickly to identify anyone who may be considered a high-risk contact. Rankin Inlet has a large public health team on the ground, but a Rapid Response Team is on standby to help manage the situation if it becomes necessary,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “We ask the residents of Rankin Inlet to remain at home as much as possible and limit contact with others, including family members outside their household. It is critical that health measures are strictly followed by everyone to quickly contain any potential spread in the community.”

Residents are required to wear a mask while outside of their homes. Only essential services are to remain open with grocery stores operating on reduced hours. Indoor gatherings are no longer permitted, and all outdoor gatherings are limited to five people or less.

The infected individual is in isolation and doing well, according to the Department of Health.

Travel to and from Rankin Inlet is not advised at this time. Anyone who stopped in the community for longer than four hours since Nov. 5 must self-monitor for 14 days from the date they were in Rankin Inlet. Virus symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose/nasal congestion, headache and shortness of breath.

“To the residents of Rankin Inlet and all Nunavummiut, I ask you to remain calm and caring. Compassion and understanding will help us through this situation,” said Health Minister Lorne Kusugak. “Now is the time to be vigilant with social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home. I’m sending my best wishes for a quick recovery to the patient, and strength to everyone in Rankin Inlet.”