Rankin Inlet man charged with child luring

A 28-year-old Rankin Inlet man has been charged with making explicit material available to a child and luring a child.

On April 3, the RCMP used a search warrant to investigate the residence of the accused, who was not identified in a news release issued Monday.

The man appeared before a justice of the peace in Rankin Inlet and was released on conditions. He’s next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10.

The RCMP’s Specialized Investigative Team and the Rankin Inlet detachment initiated the investigation on Jan. 22.

The police advise that “while the internet can be a very social and educational tool, child and youth’s online safety depends on the parents/guardians taking a proactive approach to help protect their children from on-line sexual exploitation. For helpful guidance and advice on how to help protect your child, please visit”:

http://cybertip.ca/app/en/internet_safety-for_youth

http://cybertip.ca/app/en/internet_safety-for_children

The Kids Kamatsiaqtut Nunavut helpline is also available at 1-800-265-3333 if youth need to talk to someone about their troubles.

http://nunavuthelpline.ca