Rabies confirmed in Rankin Inlet

A fox that was in contact with at least one dog has tested positive for rabies in Rankin Inlet.

Residents should be vigilant of foxes around the community due to the risk of rabies.

Anybody who sustains a scratch or bite from a fox should immediately visit the health centre for examination.

Pets should be tied up when outside and monitored for changes in behaviour, according to the Department of Health.

Animals that are acting unusually ought to be reported to the local conservation officer at 867-645-8083 or the environmental health officer at 867-645-8071.