Qulliq Energy Corporation is reviewing its human resources policies and procedures but Minister Jeannie Ehaloak wouldn’t disclose the reasons for it in the legislative assembly on Thursday.

“At this time I can’t state why this is being done, but I can talk to you privately regarding the issue,” Ehaloak told Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA Pat Angnakak, who pressed for answers and said she heard the GN had taken over QEC’s human resources functions.

Angnakak also pointed out that the GN suddenly announced the appointment of an acting president of Qulliq Energy Corporation (QEC) last month, when Jamie Flaherty replaced Bruno Pereira, who had been president since 2016. Angnakak asked for clarification on the former president’s departure and details on the process that will be used to recruit a successor.

Ehaloak didn’t acknowledge the first question and to the second she said the hiring of the next QEC president will fall under the Premier through the Department of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Angnakak also wanted specifics on what QEC is doing to address overtime for Iqaluit-based technicians who are required to travel to other communities to repair and replace equipment.

“I have been working with our president, Jamie Flaherty, on this issue and I still have no updates for you at this time,” said Ehaloak.

The Iqaluit MLA wasn’t satisfied.

“This was and still continues to be a really big issue. In fact, the QEC is losing employees because of that, so I would encourage the minister to make that her priority and it would be something I would be

asking for again in the near future,” said Angnakak.

Baker Lake MLA Craig Simailak asked for an update on QEC hiring in his home community, where a dozen positions are vacant.

Ehaloak confirmed that there are 12 jobs to fill there and she said it’s not due to a lack of office space, even though a new QEC head office is being tendered and expected to open in Baker Lake in 2022. She then listed the vacancies:

-director of human resources position is now on hold;

-purchasing officer, the job description is being updated

-billing clerk; currently filled by a temporary employee because the incumbent is on development leave

-leave and attendance coordinator; interviews are being scheduled

-enterprise system specialist; the incumbent has been seconded to the GN until November 2021

-staffing and recruitment officer; interviews are being scheduled

-manager of information technology; scheduling interviews

-internal auditor; the candidate was successful but has declined the position, so it will go out for re-advertisement

-contract administrator; job competition is in appeal period

-service desk technician; the employee is on development leave

-senior enterprise resource planning support analyst; the position will be reposted

-junior business analyst; the incumbent is on development assignment