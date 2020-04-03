Qulliq Energy Corporation warns of scam calls

If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a representative of Qulliq Energy Corporation (QEC) demanding immediate payment under the threat of disconnecting your power supply, it’s likely a scam.

QEC circulated an advisory on Friday morning to make customers aware of the deceptive calls.

“At this time, QEC would like to inform customers that the corporation will not be performing disconnections of accounts or installing load limiters until further notice. These measures have been put in place to ensure that customers can avoid undue hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the power corporation’s news release reads.

If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and contact QEC at 1-866-710-4200 to confirm whether the phone call was valid.