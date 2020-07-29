RCMP wound up in a tense encounter with a man carrying a rifle who allegedly fired off a round during the early evening of July 22.

The individual was located at the local cemetery after police received a report of an intoxicated man in possession of a firearm. The Mounties said the man appeared to be experiencing a crisis.

“The male was extremely agitated and challenged the police to engage him with force. He

discharged his rifle, and started walking back towards the community,” states a Wednesday news release. “Officers acted quickly and positioned themselves to intercept the subject to prevent him from potentially causing any harm. He was confronted and taken into custody without further incident and was brought to the health centre where he received medical care and mental health treatment.”

The accused faces several firearms-related charges. He will appear in court in Qikiqtarjuaq on Oct. 10.

“The courageous and compassionate response of the Qikiqtarjuaq RCMP prevented harm to the community in this unpredictable situation that could have turned tragic,” said RCMP Cpl. Jamie Savikataaq.

Nunavut RCMP remind residents that all firearms including hunting rifles are required by law to be properly stored and away from ammunition. Trigger locks are available free of charge in all detachments across the territory.