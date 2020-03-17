QIA, NTI change in-person meetings to teleconferences due to COVID-19

The Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated (NTI) have cancelled scheduled in-person meetings and will proceed by teleconference in light of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The QIA’s winter board meeting in March has been switched to a teleconference with community directors to address essential operational needs, the regional Inuit associated stated in a news release.

Teleconferences will be held in replacement of in-person meetings with other organizations as well, according to the QIA.

The organization has also suspended non-essential travel and remains “in contact with all QIA staff to discuss work planning and necessary work place accommodations,” the news release reads. “Anyone requiring services provided by QIA such as support to access the grief and bereavement program, is encouraged to call, e-mail or fax their inquiries to QIA as opposed to physically coming into the office.”

NTI had planned a board meeting in Kugaaruk this week but that has been postponed and a teleconference will be held instead.