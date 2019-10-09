QIA imposes fees for tourism operators

Commercial tourism operators accessing Inuit-owned lands in Nunavut’s Qikiqtani region will now have to pay fees to the Qikiqtani Inuit Association.

The proposed rates include $150 per plane, $100 per helicopter landing, $50 per day for commercial camping outings and $25 per day for commercial guest access of less than six hours.

“Inuit in Qikiqtani communities have expressed concern regarding the increased amount of commercial tourism activities in the region, particularly cruise ships,” QIA President, P.J. Akeeagok stated. “QIA put in place these tourism operation fees to generate direct benefits for Inuit in communities impacted by tourism.”

Fifty per cent of these new fees will go to the hunters and trappers organization of the community adjacent to the Inuit-owned land being used, the QIA stated.

Tourism operators will be notified of the new fees when they apply to access these areas.