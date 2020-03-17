QIA implements work-from-home policy and shelves non-essential programs for now

By
Derek Neary
-
60
Qikiqtani Inuit Association employees will be working from home until at least the end of the month to reduce the risk from COVID-19.
The Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) is closing its offices to the public and having most of its staff work from home as of Wednesday as a preventative move against COVID-19.

This procedure will be in effect until at least March 31.

Programs considered non-essential have been suspended. Those include the Qikiqtani Cultural Activities Program, the Qikiqtani Skills and Training for Employment Partnership, Grants and Contributions and the Ilagiiktunut Nunalinnullu Pivalliajutisait Kiinaujat program.

In order to receive essential services, Qikiqtani Inuit will have to call, e-mail or fax the QIA.

