QEC laying groundwork for new Arctic Bay power plant

Qulliq Energy Corporation (QEC) has applied for a major project permit to build a

new $32-million power plant in Arctic Bay.

Construction is anticipated to take place from 2020 to 2023, pending ministerial approval.

To help cover the construction costs, the power corporation will apply for funding from the federal government’s Arctic Energy Fund.

“The proposed upgrade will incorporate renewable energy capabilities and current fuel efficient technologies, supporting QEC’s move toward reducing the territory’s reliance on diesel fuel,” said Bruno Pereira, QEC’s president and CEO. “We’ve been working closely with the hamlet and are honouring their decision to relocate our facilities outside of the community.”

Jeannie Ehaloak, minister responsible for QEC, indicated that she will make her decision on the project after consulting with the Utility Rates Review Council.