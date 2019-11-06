Pressure mounts on GN to access funds from Inuit organizations

MLAs are encouraging GN ministers to approach Inuit organizations for money to advance various projects.

Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA Pat Angnakak strongly recommended that Health Minister George Hickes reach out to Inuit development corporations to help build long-term care centres.

“I would just like to encourage the minister to please be open and go and talk with the Inuit organizations. They are willing to use their money,” Angnakak said Tuesday. “On the phone, the president of QC (Qikiqtaaluk Corporation) told me that within a year and a half they would be able to open up a facility if they knew within the next two months or so. We do have an opportunity here to build something fast paced and getting it quicker than what we would have to do if we went to the normal processes.”

Meanwhile Joelie Kaernerk, MLA for Amittuq, said a four-plex is needed in Hall Beach and Iglulik as a safe house for elders — a place that would also offer home care.

“I would recommend that you approach these Inuit organizations to come up with a strategy for not just in my riding, for all Nunavummiut,” Kaernerk said. “We have Inuit organizations in three regions: the Kitikmeot Inuit Association, the Kivalliq Inuit Association, and the Qikiqtani Inuit Association. I’m sure they have a good surplus with their budgets, so I’ll stick with the partnership here.”

Hickes replied: “Like I said and I have said it a few times now, I am open to any and all partnerships and ideas.”

Late last week, Housing Minister Patter Netser made an open plea to land claims organization Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated to assist in building more homes across the territory.

“I would like to call out to NTI: help us. We need your help,” Netser said.

NTI has a trust fund that has grown to close to $2 billion in value.

A spokesperson for NTI said the organization has no comment at this time.