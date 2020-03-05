Nunavut premier, MLA congratulate Rebekah Williams on deputy commissioner role

Premier Joe Savikataaq and Quttiktuq MLA David Akeeagok applauded Rebekah Uqi Williams on Monday for her appointment as Nunavut’s deputy commissioner.

Savikataaq described it as an important role whereby Williams will act as the head of state when Commissioner Nellie Kusugak isn’t available. The deputy commissioner is also responsible for various statutory and customary responsibilities.

“It is an important position and one that Ms. Williams will carry out with dignity and great

respect,” the premier said in the legislative assembly.

Akeeagok recognized Williams, who was present in the legislature on Monday, as one of his kinship daughters.

“It is her desire to serve her fellow Inuit that she took that role,” he said of her accepting the deputy commissioner role.

Originally from Arctic Bay, Williams is a former MLA for Quttiktuq. She also held the posts of deputy minister of Justice and deputy minister of Family Services.

She was sworn in as Nunavut’s deputy commissioner on Dec. 20.