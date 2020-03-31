Pond Inlet youth who collided with police vehicle dies of injuries

A Pond Inlet youth who was sent by medevac for treatment after a collision with an RCMP vehicle on March 27 has succumbed to his injuries, the police announced on Tuesday morning.

The boy was sliding down a hill and crossed the roadway when he and the RCMP vehicle made contact, according to the Mounties. He was initially listed in stabled condition in the hospital but he died on Monday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the youth and Pond Inlet residents during this very difficult time,” the RCMP stated in a news release.

An investigation into the tragic incident is being carried out by the RCMP’s Major Crimes Division and Forensic Identifications Unit, with assistance from Ottawa Police Service.