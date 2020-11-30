RCMP in Pond Inlet discovered a distiller and a small amount of homemade liquor while conducting an investigation at a residence in the community on Nov. 23.

The police determined that the liquor was being produced for sale within Pond Inlet. A 29-year-old man, whose name was not included in the police news release, was subsequently charged with multiple offences under the Nunavut Liquor Act.

The accused is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on March 15.

Nunavut RCMP remind residents to contact police through 867-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 at any time when they see a crime happening or to provide information on a crime. You can also text a tip to Crime Stoppers. The process is completely secure and anonymous. Text NWTNUTIPS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

If you’re struggling with alcohol or substance abuse or someone you care about is having problems, help is available by calling the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line at 1-800-265-3333, or by visiting their

website at http://nunavuthelpline.ca