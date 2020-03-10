Pond Inlet man charged with second-degree murder

A 57-year-old Pond Inlet man has been charged with second-degree murder after RCMP investigated a sudden and suspicious death outside the community on Feb. 26.

The deceased was located approximately 45 km east of Pond Inlet, in an area known as Guys’ Bight. Pond Inlet Search and Rescue assisted the RCMP’s major crime unit and forensic division in reaching the location.

The Mounties did not name the accused in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, nor were there any details in regards to the victim.

The man who was charged appeared before a justice of the peace and is being held in custody. His next scheduled court date is in Iqaluit on March 17.