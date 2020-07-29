A 38-year-old Pond Inlet man is facing a charge of arson after allegedly pouring gasoline under a residence and setting it aflame while the home was occupied, according to the RCMP.

The fire was extinguished immediately and no one was injured, but minor property damage occurred, the police stated in a Wednesday news release.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 9:40 p.m. The Mounties’ investigation determined that, prior to the gasoline being lit on fire, an intoxicated man had been asked to leave the residence.

The accused, who was not identified in the news release, has been released from custody and is slated to appeared in court on Sept. 14 in Pond Inlet.