RCMP in Cape Dorset are warning of a “dynamic situation” that may involve an active shooter. Residents are asked to remain inside their residences and stay away from the 1000 block area.

Police have received reports of a possible gunshot believed to have been fired by a lone man.

The Mounties are attempting to locate the suspect.

There are no reports of any injuries at this point, according to the RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 867-979-1111.