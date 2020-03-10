Police warn Nunavummiut about synthetic opioid stronger than fentanyl

A synthetic opioid stronger than fentanyl could show up in Nunavut and V Division RCMP want residents of the territory to be aware of the danger it poses.

The drug is known as isotonitazene. The pills are white, triangular shaped and could be marked with an M or a P on one side and an 8 on the other.

Anyone who consumes the potent drug may require several doses of naloxone, which blocks the effects of opioids. Medical attention is recommended.

“RCMP would like to advise residents to always exercise caution when ingesting unknown drugs and consuming alcohol. Please be mindful of the harmful and life-altering consequences they may cause through excessive use,” reads a news release from the police force on Tuesday.

