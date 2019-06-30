Police to provide update on Iqaluit incidents that prompted armed response

Police are investigating “an incident” in Iqaluit’s 2600s area that prompted an RCMP officer carrying a rifle to tell neighbours across the street to get inside and stay away from windows Sunday morning.

The incident occurred just a couple hours before another emergency response by police – an apparent armed standoff in the 300s block, which RCMP had described as a “high risk, dynamic incident” that “unfolded quickly.” A man was brought into custody in that incident by armed RCMP officers dressed in camouflage gear and helmets.

The police didn’t name the man they arrested or specify what charges he faces.

So far, it is unclear if the two incidents are linked. Mounties say they’re still investigating and will likely issue a press release with more details by Monday. One release was issued earlier in the afternoon about the 300s incident but it didn’t mention other occurrence in Iqaluit, other suspects, or if there was more than one standoff in the city on Sunday.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. RCMP officers and an ambulance had arrived to a row-house on Nanuq Crescent. There, the officers spoke with two distraught women in the street and told neighbours across the street to get inside and stay away from their front windows.

Within an hour the ambulance left but a few RCMP officers kept guard in a truck outside the residence all day, occasionally speaking with the two women later in the morning and a few other people throughout the afternoon.

By 6 p.m. Sunday evening, police were still guarding the Nanuq Crescent row-house.

This article will be updated as more information is released.